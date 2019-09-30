Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $253,481.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00012323 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, Ovis and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $253,481.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00190565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.01026847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

