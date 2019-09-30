Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 237,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Genie Energy had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Courter purchased 56,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $397,109.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,342 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

