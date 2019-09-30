Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given a $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMAB. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 783,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,437. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genmab A/S stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

