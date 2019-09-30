GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

