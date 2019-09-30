Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,080,000 after buying an additional 2,601,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,428,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,701,000 after buying an additional 1,610,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 141,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,737. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

