Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,523 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 541.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 754,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,356 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 294,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.16. 77,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,261. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

