Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 850,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,845. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

