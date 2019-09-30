Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

