Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 11,224 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. American Finance Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of American Finance Trust worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 422.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,409,000 after buying an additional 5,370,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,740,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,870,000 after buying an additional 4,424,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 317,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 106.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 223,075 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

