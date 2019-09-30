Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Update

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,670 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $336,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.76. 513,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.