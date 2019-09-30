Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Down 8.7%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, 1,452,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 716,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GORO. Roth Capital began coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.67 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 342,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 262,724 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

