GoldBlocks (GB) Market Capitalization Achieves $34,829.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $34,829.00 and $22.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00856444 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000626 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

