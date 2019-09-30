GoldCoin Price Reaches $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $710,503.00 and $3,841.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 69.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

