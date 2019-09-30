Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) a $29.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a $29.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. 1,314,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,367,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 275,537 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,934,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.