Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $39.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.86.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,967,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,483,000 after buying an additional 185,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,577,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,369,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,366,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

