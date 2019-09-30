Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $717.88

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $717.88 and traded as high as $754.80. Great Portland Estates shares last traded at $750.00, with a volume of 820,730 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 675.46 ($8.83).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 689.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

