Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.09

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 861004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

