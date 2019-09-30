GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.84, 1,006,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,274,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in GreenSky by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

