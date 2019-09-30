Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. ValuEngine cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.68. 4,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,946. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

