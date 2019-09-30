Guggenheim Analysts Give Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) a $101.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $101.00 target price on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.90.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,682. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. Incyte has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

