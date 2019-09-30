Guggenheim Reiterates “$130.00” Price Target for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,210. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

