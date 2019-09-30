GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Price Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $239.00 to $233.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- traded as low as $115.54 and last traded at $114.98, approximately 24,219 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 607,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.41.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.20.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

