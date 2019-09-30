GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Trading 9.3% Higher

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09, 238,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 75,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,060,000.

About GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

