Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,706.50 ($22.30).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,961.50 ($25.63) on Thursday. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,099 ($27.43). The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,968.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,879.24.

In other news, insider Adam Meyers sold 20,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.90), for a total value of £405,061.34 ($529,284.39). Also, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.53), for a total transaction of £21,335.30 ($27,878.35).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

