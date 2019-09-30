HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.71

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.71 and last traded at $84.71, with a volume of 822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.78.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

