Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 422 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 186.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after purchasing an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,445 shares of company stock worth $41,560,073 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.39. The stock had a trading volume of 182,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,668. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day moving average is $273.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.