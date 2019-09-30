Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,683,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,823,000 after acquiring an additional 739,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,291,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,458,000 after acquiring an additional 691,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

AES stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,152. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

