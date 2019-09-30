Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $164,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,137 shares of company stock worth $4,275,323. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.65. 352,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

