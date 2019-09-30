Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after purchasing an additional 537,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hershey by 145.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,600 shares of company stock worth $3,611,368. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.24. 244,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.