Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196,832.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $679,708.00 and approximately $196,832.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,250.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02145322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.02756882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00673453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00683907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00465800 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

