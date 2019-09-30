Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.94. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,968,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,619,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Hawkins by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.