HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of HB Fuller from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 472,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 185,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,123 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

