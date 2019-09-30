HC Wainwright Analysts Give XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) a $30.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $110,293.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,111 shares of company stock worth $278,486. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

