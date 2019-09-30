HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 458,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 79.9% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HC2 by 76.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 25.2% in the second quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HC2 by 30.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 93,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,270. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. HC2 has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.20 million. HC2 had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that HC2 will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

