Head-To-Head Comparison: Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) vs. Searchlight Minerals (NASDAQ:SRCH)

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Searchlight Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 0.03% 0.54% 0.26% Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Minerals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Searchlight Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $239.94 million 0.88 -$14.61 million $0.06 16.67 Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Searchlight Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Searchlight Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 0 0 2.00 Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 180.00%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Searchlight Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. It also rents land to Clarkdale Arizona Central Railroad. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

