Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Reduces Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for 1.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,510 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,266 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 145,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.