Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 319.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,174,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 178.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 702,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after acquiring an additional 439,044 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.