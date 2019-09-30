HeroNode (HER) Market Capitalization Reaches $186,176.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $186,176.00 and approximately $12,710.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Bibox and Token Store. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

