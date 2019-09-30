Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,929 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,600 shares of company stock worth $3,611,368. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

HSY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 737,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,932. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hershey has a 1 year low of $99.15 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

