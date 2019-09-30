Hi Mutual Society Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $170,100.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.27 or 0.05442630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015610 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

