Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 628,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,198,000 after purchasing an additional 138,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 346,806 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

