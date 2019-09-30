Hive Project (HVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,975.00

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Hive Project has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01059816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089951 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net.

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

