HM Payson & Co. Buys New Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,406,000 after buying an additional 172,324 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 28.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 590,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,839,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,134,000 after buying an additional 338,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.23. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

