HM Payson & Co. Invests $204,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,275,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.13. 33,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,844. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.