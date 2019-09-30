HM Payson & Co. Invests $230,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after acquiring an additional 848,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.90. 5,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

