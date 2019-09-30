HM Payson & Co. Makes New $141,000 Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in H & R Block by 83.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 36.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in H & R Block in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,610. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

