HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 5,725 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 475,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 214,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital increased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. 16,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,264. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

