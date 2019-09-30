HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 625.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 271.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 824,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $18,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

PGTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. 5,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,672,292.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,415 shares of company stock worth $729,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

