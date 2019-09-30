Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

HOLX stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 172.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 62.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

