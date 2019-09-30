HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given a $1.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 689,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,544. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.96% and a negative return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.